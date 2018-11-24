What’s Happening for Nov. 24

Saturday
Klezmer workshop: Jake Shulman-Ment will lead the workshop from 1-4 p.m. at Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. The workshop, open to instrumentalists and vocalists from intermediate through professional, will teach old spiritual and dance melodies by ear the way klezmer music has traditionally been passed down. To register, contact Caroline at tbh@bethhatfiloh.org or call 360-754-8519. The cost is $40 for temple members and $50 for nonmembers.
Klezmer & Yiddish song performance: The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. The performance will include traditional klezmer fiddle tunes, original compositions in the klezmer style and Yiddish songs. Jake Shulman-Ment is a leader in a new generation of Klezmer and Eastern European folk music performers. Eleonore Weill grew up in southern France and has a career performing early, classical and contemporary music, klezmer and Yiddish song. Admission by requested donation of $10.
Lincoln Winter Market: Arts and craft vendors, and Lincoln Options Elementary students, will sell their creations from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the school, 213 21st Ave. SE, Olympia.
20th anniversary screening of ‘The Big Lebowski’: The Olympia Film Society will host three screenings of the Coen brothers’ comedy that involves bowling, White Russians (the drink) and a guy named The Dude. This first showing is at 9 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Other showings are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $9 general admission; $6 for OFS members. Information: olympiafilmsociety.org.
Sunday
Downtown for the Holidays: The Olympia Downtown Alliance hosts festivities that include photos with Santa, the Santa parade at 3 p.m. and a 4 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony in Sylvester Park. Events begin at 10 a.m. The city’s seasonal ice rink north of Capitol Lake on the isthmus opens at noon. Information: bit.ly/2S1I4o6.
‘The Greatest Showman’ singalong: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts has made it a tradition to host a musical singalong, and this year it will be “The Greatest Showman” with Hugh Jackman. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE. Wear a costume; organizers will be judging animal, circus and Victorian garb. Tickets are $22 with discounts for students, seniors, military and youths. Information: washingtoncenter.org.
Eliminating violence against women: Zonta of South Puget Sound is sponsoring a series of activities for 16 Days of Activism, a United Nations effort to bring attention to the elimination of violence. Kickoff will be 2-4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia, including a showing of “In The Time of the Butterflies” with an introduction by Rep. Denny Heck. Free. Events continue through Dec. 10. Information: https://bit.ly/2OXwsRh.
Monday
Courthouse open house: Thurston County will host another open house on plans to build a new courthouse and civic center from 6-7:30 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church, 333 Kaiser Road NW, Olympia. Three sites being evaluated are: Harrison Avenue Northwest and Kaiser Road Northwest; the Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street Southeast; and the current courthouse on Lakeridge Drive Southwest. The county anticipates bringing a proposal to voters in August.
Thursday
Community Care Center open house: Come inside the Providence Community Care Center and meet service providers 6-8 p.m. Donations of cold-weather offerings include socks, gloves, hats and hand warmers. 225 State Ave. NE, Olympia.
OIC presents Pass the Gravy: Olympia Improv Collective improvises never-seen-before scenes from audience input. 7-9 p.m. at Octapas, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. All ages. Tickets are $5 and go on sale at 6:30 p.m.
Friday
SPSCC presents ‘Winter Roses’: South Puget Sound Community College’s chorus and chamber choir will perform “Winter Roses,” an eclectic mix of winter and holiday repertoire, featuring the works of Bach, Sibelius, Mendelssohn, Whitacre and Gjeilo, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center Main Stage, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets: www.washingtoncenter.org.
Buddhist teachings for the times: The Olympia LBGTQ Meditation group will host Arinna Weisman, a Buddhist teacher, from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Friends’ Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Weisman will discuss activism, overcoming ignorance and principled action. How can the Buddha’s teachings guide us through these political times? Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 to $20. All are welcome regardless of the ability to pay. Info: arinnaweisman.org
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments