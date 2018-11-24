2 men who fled from court (and were pursued by judge) have been sentenced

The saga of two inmates who ran from a Lewis County District Court and its judge came to an end last week.
The second and final escapee, Kodey Howard, was sentenced Tuesday to a more-than three year sentence for three separate cases.
The other person caught on camera making a break for an emergency exit while still in jail garb, Tanner Jacobson, 22, of Onalaska, earlier this month pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to one year and one day incarcerated for a single count of second-degree escape.
Howard, 28, of Winlock, appearing in Lewis County Superior Court Department 2 with Judge James Lawler presiding and represented by attorneys Jacob Clark and Christopher Baum was sentenced to 36.75 months behind bars. Along with his own count of second-degree escape, he was sentenced for a separate count of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft.
He was given three separate sentences in each, with all three to run concurrently — or all at the same time. The harshest sentence was attached to the trafficking charge, and was for 36.75 months. The other sentences will be engulfed by the larger amount.
The escape charges leveled against Howard and Jacobson drew international attention after video of their dramatic escape attempt went viral online. National and international media outlets got ahold of the video, making Judge R.W. Buzzard something of a temporary online celebrity, as he received interview requests from the New York Post, Good Morning America, Inside Edition and Seattle and Portland news outlets.
The video shows Howard and Jacobson running from the courtroom, down multiple flights of stairs and toward an emergency exit. Jacobson made it outside, and was arrested by deputies a few blocks away. Buzzard snagged Howard just as he was primed to make it through the same doorway.
