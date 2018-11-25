What’s Happening for Nov. 25

Sunday
Downtown for the Holidays: The Olympia Downtown Alliance hosts festivities that include photos with Santa, the Santa parade at 3 p.m. and a 4 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony in Sylvester Park. Events begin at 10 a.m. The city’s seasonal ice rink north of Capitol Lake on the isthmus opens at noon. Information: bit.ly/2S1I4o6.
‘The Greatest Showman’ singalong: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts has made it a tradition to host a musical singalong, and this year it will be “The Greatest Showman” with Hugh Jackman. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE. Wear a costume; organizers will be judging animal, circus and Victorian garb. Tickets are $22 with discounts for students, seniors, military and youths. Information: washingtoncenter.org.
Eliminating violence against women: Zonta of South Puget Sound is sponsoring a series of activities for 16 Days of Activism, a United Nations effort to bring attention to the elimination of violence. Kickoff will be 2-4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia, including a showing of “In The Time of the Butterflies” with an introduction by Rep. Denny Heck. Free. Events continue through Dec. 10. Information: bit.ly/2OXwsRh.
Monday
Courthouse open house: Thurston County will host another open house on plans to build a new courthouse and civic center from 6-7:30 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church, 333 Kaiser Road NW, Olympia. Three sites being evaluated are: Harrison Avenue Northwest and Kaiser Road Northwest; the Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street Southeast; and the current courthouse on Lakeridge Drive Southwest. The county anticipates bringing a proposal to voters in August.
Thursday
Community Care Center open house: Come inside the Providence Community Care Center and meet service providers 6-8 p.m. Donations of cold-weather offerings include socks, gloves, hats and hand warmers. 225 State Ave. NE, Olympia.
OIC presents Pass the Gravy: Olympia Improv Collective improvises never-seen-before scenes from audience input. 7-9 p.m. at Octapas, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. All ages. Tickets are $5 and go on sale at 6:30 p.m.
Friday
SPSCC presents ‘Winter Roses’: South Puget Sound Community College’s chorus and chamber choir will perform “Winter Roses,” an eclectic mix of winter and holiday repertoire, featuring the works of Bach, Sibelius, Mendelssohn, Whitacre and Gjeilo, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center Main Stage, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets: washingtoncenter.org.
Buddhist teachings for the times: The Olympia LBGTQ Meditation group will host Arinna Weisman, a Buddhist teacher, from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Friends’ Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Weisman will discuss activism, overcoming ignorance and principled action. How can the Buddha’s teachings guide us through these political times? Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 to $20. All are welcome regardless of the ability to pay. Information: arinnaweisman.org.
Saturday
Parade of Lighted Ships: The Olympia Yacht Club’s annual parade of ships on Budd Inlet starts at 6 p.m. For the best view, arrive early at Olympia’s Port Plaza Park, 701 NW Columbia St., to see all the decorated boats as they parade by. Starting at 5:15 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at Port Plaza Park and carolers from the Capital High School Chamber Choir will sing at 5:30 p.m. Batdorf & Bronson Coffee Roasters will pour out complimentary hot cocoa. For more information, go to olympiayachtclub.org.
World AIDS Day: Mpowerment Washington will have an event starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North St. SE, Olympia, to mark World AIDS Day. Guest speaker will be Washington Secretary of Health Dr. John Wiseman. Silent auction, dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 or $70 per couple at mpowerwa.org or by calling 360-754-8888.
Holiday homeless art: Creations and State of the Arts Gallery are having an auction and an art contest — with prizes — from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Governor Hotel, 621 Capitol Way S. Olympia. All art will be auctioned by Cory’s Sound Auctions. Bring a new winter clothing item for Olympia’s homeless and be entered to win a home decor item from Seldon’s Furniture. The event is catered, features comedy by Sam Miller and music, and supports construction of new housing for homeless people. Free parking at rear of hotel. To help or for more information, call Creations at 360-706-9422.
South Puget Sound College Orchestra: Old, new and seasonal favorites is the theme for a night of music starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, Main Stage, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. The orchestra opens its 2018-19 season with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Dvorak’s Noon Witch and the premiere of Northwest composer Carolyn Quick’s “Through the Haze.” Troy Fisher and Kids in Concert join the orchestra after intermission to help set the holiday mood. For tickets, go to bit.ly/2Bvt3Fu.
Author visit: Kim Fu will read from and discuss her new novel, “The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore,” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The novel follows a group of young girls who descend on Camp Forevermore, a sleep-away camp in the Northwest, where their days are filled with swimming lessons, friendship bracelets and camp songs. They set off on an overnight kayaking trip to a nearby island, and before the night is over, they’re stranded, without adults to help them survive or guide them home. For adults and teens. For more information, call 360-352-0595.
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
