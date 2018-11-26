Pan left on stove is thought to have triggered Olympia apartment fire

An unattended cooking pan left on a stove is thought to have triggered an apartment fire, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages. The apartment is no longer habitable, according to fire officials, but the seven other apartments at the Cambridge Court Apartments were not damaged.
Fire crews were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest. Crews discovered smoke, then forced their way into the apartment to find a “stove top fire that extended to the kitchen cabinets and ceiling,” according to a news release.
The building had an automatic fire alarm, but no sprinkler system, according to Olympia fire.
McLane/Black Lake Fire Department and Lacey Fire District 3 provided mutual aid.
