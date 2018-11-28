Restaurant inspections for Nov. 28

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Bangkok Thai Restaurant
700 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Nov. 19: 25 red; 3 blue
Comments: Brown rice in large bowl in two-door reach-in cooling at depth up to 5 inches. Must cool with food depth of 2 inches. Par-cooked chicken cooling in large bowl with food depth up to 3 inches in single prep fridge. Again, food depth must be 2 inches. Corrected: Reduced to 2-inch food depth. Large bowl of prawns thawed in large bow of water in utility sink. Must thaw under running cold water-in food sink.
Shell
7219 Old Highway 99 SE
Nov. 16: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hand wash sink in back is blocked from use, miscellaneous items stored in it. Clean out and keep hand sink clear and accessible at all times.
B & B Market
7706 Old Highway 99 SE
Nov. 16: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Sliding glass door of hot display case is broken. Glass can further fragment, door cannot be properly cleaned. Do not use this case until glass panel door is removed and replaced with whole and intact door. No foods prepared at this time.
