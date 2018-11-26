Need a job? State agency is recruiting 550 seasonal firefighters

The state Department of Natural Resources is looking for 550 seasonal workers for the 2019 wildfire season, the agency announced.
That season begins about mid-June and lasts until mid-September, although it could extend into October and even November, according to DNR. Some returning firefighters will start in April.
The agency’s last wildfire call was on Nov. 21. Plus, 100 firefighters volunteered to fight California wildfires.
Positions include hand crews, engine leaders and squad bosses. For more information, those interested should go to www.dnr.wa.gov/employment, or visit the agency’s blog.
DNR crews responded to a record 1,826 wildfires in 2018.
Here’s a DNR video about becoming a seasonal wildfire firefighter.
