Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Jeffrey L. Wilson
Age: 65
Description: White man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 1100 block of Creekwood Court Southeast, Olympia
Criminal history: In 1977, Wilson pleaded guilty in Pierce County Superior Court to one count of indecent liberties after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years deferred (no jail time).
In 1981, Wilson pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court to one count of indecent liberties after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman. He was sentenced to 90 days confinement with 5 years probation.
In 1985, Wilson pleaded guilty in Pierce County Superior Court to one count of indecent liberties after he was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 27 months confinement suspended under a SSOSA agreement.
In 1994, Wilson pleaded guilty in Pierce County Superior Court to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl. He was sentenced to 38 months confinement.
Comments