These 6 men want to be the next Lacey police chief

The six finalists for Lacey police chief (from left): Ken Semko, interim police chief for the city of Santa Monica; Ron Schaub, Pierce Transit public safety chief; Tim Braniff, Thurston County Undersheriff; Dan Yourkoski, Normandy Park police chief; Craig Schwartz, a captain in the city of Santa Rosa, California police department; Carl Nielsen, Centralia police chief. All of them were introduced by Mike Painter (far left) of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. rboone@theolympian.com Rolf Boone