These 6 men want to be the next Lacey police chief

The six finalists to be the next Lacey police chief were introduced to the community on Tuesday, capping a long day in which they toured the city, the police department and sat through a series of panel interviews.
Before the day was over, they appeared in City Council chambers to introduce themselves and mingle for about 90 minutes Tuesday night.
The city of Lacey needs a new police chief after Dusty Pierpoint, who had spent his entire law enforcement career with the city, retired in October after announcing his decision in late July.
Following that announcement, the city worked with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs on a national search to find the next chief. They started with 20 candidates and then cut them to six.
The finalists are Ken Semko, interim police chief for the city of Santa Monica; Ron Schaub, Pierce Transit public safety chief; Tim Braniff, Thurston County Undersheriff; Dan Yourkoski, Normandy Park police chief; Craig Schwartz, a captain in the city of Santa Rosa, California police department; Carl Nielsen, Centralia police chief.
On why they want to be the next Lacey police chief:
Semko: “It gives me the opportunity to do all the things I love about being a police officer, and to be part of a community that is moving into the future with growth, but that wants to keep that sense of community while that happens.”
Schaub: He said he used to live in Hawks Prairie and still has ties to the area. “It’s an opportunity to look at something bigger and put down roots and get to work.”
Braniff: “This is an opportunity, for all the passion that I have for law enforcement, to lead the leaders of another organization and be part of a great organization and great community.”
Yourkoski: He said he currently lives in Hawks Prairie. “This is an opportunity to work in the community I live in,” he said. “It’s being able to work with the people and the Lacey Police Department, of which I’ve heard nothing but good things.”
Schwartz: “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to learn from all of you, and to grow and help the growth of this department and city.”
Nielsen: “This is an opportunity to not only work in a great community but you have the foundation of a great police department. I truly look forward to being your next chief of police.”
Among the panel interviews was one with City Manager Scott Spence, City Attorney Dave Schneider and Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts.
