Fire at west Olympia auto repair shop causes $350,000 in damage, OFD says

A fire at a west Olympia auto repair shop started in a back storage area and spread to a rack of tires early Wednesday, according to Olympia Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the Firestone Complete Auto Care on Harrison Avenue Northwest near Kenyon Street Northwest shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of smoke in the area.
They found a working fire inside the one-story building, which does not have a fire alarm or sprinkler system.
The cost of the damage was estimated to be $350,000.
The Washington State Department of Ecology and Olympia Public Works responded to help minimize the impact of petroleum runoff from fighting the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. There was no damage to the store’s offices or auto repair bays.
