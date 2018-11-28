Crash blocking southbound lanes of I-5 near Tumwater

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were blocked south of Tumwater following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.
The left northbound lane was also blocked. Traffic was being diverted to 93rd Avenue Southwest.
The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Washington State Patrol tweeted the crash involved a tractor-trailer that rolled over.
First responders were on scene. WSDOT said drivers should avoid the area if possible and consider alternate routes.
