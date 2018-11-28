The crash is blocking lanes in both directions on Interstate 5 south of Tumwater.
The crash is blocking lanes in both directions on Interstate 5 south of Tumwater. Courtesy photo Washington State Patrol via Twitter
The crash is blocking lanes in both directions on Interstate 5 south of Tumwater. Courtesy photo Washington State Patrol via Twitter

Local

Crash blocking southbound lanes of I-5 near Tumwater

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 28, 2018 08:56 AM

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were blocked south of Tumwater following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

The left northbound lane was also blocked. Traffic was being diverted to 93rd Avenue Southwest.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Washington State Patrol tweeted the crash involved a tractor-trailer that rolled over.

First responders were on scene. WSDOT said drivers should avoid the area if possible and consider alternate routes.

  Comments  