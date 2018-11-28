2 men die after car crashes into barrier north of Yelm

Two Yelm men died Wednesday after their car crashed about a mile north of the city, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both men, who were in their 20s, died at the scene. They have not been identified.
About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the men were northbound on state Route 507, one mile north of Yelm, when their pickup left the road to the right, crashed into a cement barrier and eventually stopped in a culvert full of water.
The crash delayed traffic for about 30 minutes, according to the state patrol.
The incident is under investigation.
