2 men die after car crashes into barrier north of Yelm

November 28, 2018 07:20 PM

Two Yelm men died Wednesday after their car crashed about a mile north of the city, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Both men, who were in their 20s, died at the scene. They have not been identified.

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the men were northbound on state Route 507, one mile north of Yelm, when their pickup left the road to the right, crashed into a cement barrier and eventually stopped in a culvert full of water.

The crash delayed traffic for about 30 minutes, according to the state patrol.

The incident is under investigation.

