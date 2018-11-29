Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Anthony W. Jurgens
Age: 22
Description: White man, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 220 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2012, Jurgens pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of second-degree rape and one count of unlawful imprisonment and was sentenced to 40 weeks confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
