Anthony W. Jurgens
Anthony W. Jurgens Courtesy photo Thurston County Sheriff's Office
Anthony W. Jurgens Courtesy photo Thurston County Sheriff's Office

Local

Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

By Olympian staff

November 29, 2018 09:44 AM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Anthony W. Jurgens

Age: 22

Description: White man, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 220 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 1

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2012, Jurgens pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of second-degree rape and one count of unlawful imprisonment and was sentenced to 40 weeks confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

  Comments  