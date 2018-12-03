What’s Happening for Dec. 3

Monday
Civic engagement and business: Saint Martin’s University School of Business and the Washington Center for Women in Business present “Civic Engagement as Business Leaders and Why it Matters,” the next lecture in the Wisdom & Chocolate Series, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Saint Martin’s University Worthington Center in Lacey. Renee Radcliff Sinclair, president and CEO of Washington’s public affairs media network TVW, will address the importance of policy engagement by business leaders. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2zAnXGG. or 360-754-6320.
Women United Shelter Shower: Women United of the United Way of Thurston County will host a Shelter Shower for SafePlace and the Family Support Center of South Sound at 5:30 p.m. at Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW, Olympia. Participants will donate items on the nonprofit groups’ gift registry. Appetizers and drinks are provided. SafePlace works to prevent sexual and domestic violence through crisis intervention, education and advocacy services. Family Support Center works to end family homelessness, poverty and family violence through programs and services. Tickets are $50. To view the registries or buy tickets, go to bit.ly/2QoxV7Q.
Wednesday
Capital City Newcomers Club: The club’s general meeting and luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pellegrinos Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. Linda Terry will talk about improving focus and memory, and adapting to a healthful lifestyle. Cost of luncheon is $17. For information or reservations, call Anita Rose at 360-709-0707.
Women’s Services talk: Dr. Amy O’ Boyle will talk about urinary incontinence in women and its treatments from 6-8 p.m. at Saint Martin’s University Worthington Center in Lacey. Sign up for the free event at provregister.org. For more information, call 360-827-8656.
Olympia Mountaineers host author Craig Romano: Romano will present his new book, “Urban Trails: Seattle,” at the free monthly gathering of the Mountaineers at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Door opens at 5:30 p.m.; potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m.; and the speaker takes the stage at 7 p.m. Bring a dish to share, plate and flatware, or come for just the presentation. Romano has written more than 20 books covering trails, hiking, and backpacking in the Northwest.
Thursday
Information session on Plum Street Village: In January, a new tiny house village for 40 homeless people will open in Olympia. The public is invited to learn more about the Plum Street Village project at an information meeting at 6 p.m. in Room A of The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. After a presentation by the Low Income Housing Institute, the public will have the opportunity to ask questions. The city of Olympia is leasing property and providing money to LIHI for the operation of the village at 830 Union Ave. SE, behind the Yashiro Japanese Garden. The village houses will be insulated, have electricity and heat, windows and a lockable door. The facility will also include a security house, a communal kitchen, meeting space, bathrooms, showers, laundry, a case management office and 24-hour staffing.
Benefit concert for New Traditions Cafe: The Sassafras Sisters, a youthful oldtime stringband, and String and Shadow Puppet Theater will perform a benefit concert at 6 p.m. for New Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Proceeds from ticket sales will purchase a new soundboard for the cafe’s concert space. Tickets are on a sliding scale from $10-$50. Reserve tickets at 360-705-2819 or purchase at New Traditions. The puppet show is entertainment designed for adults and children older than 7.
30 Days & 30 Nights — Adventures along the Empire Builder: Faith Hagenhofer and Doug “Off” White have made the round trip by rail on Amtrak’s Empire Builder more than 20 times. Hagenhofer and White will present research gathered from 24-hour visits to all 30 of the towns along the route from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Panorama Republicans: TVW Program Director Mike Bay will be guest speaker for the Panorama Republicans at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium on the Panorama Lacey Campus. TVW is Washington state’s own C-SPAN, producing gavel-to-gavel coverage of government functions plus Austin Jenkin’s Inside Olympia. Free.
Arborists talk on South Sound historical trees: Ray Gleason from Cascade Tree Experts in Thurston County will highlight the Bush butternut tree and other trees of historic note, and Michael Dolan of Burnt Ridge Nursery in Lewis County will focus on native oaks, historic walnut and chestnut trees, and monkey puzzle trees in a presentation starting at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org
Quiet Wonders Holiday Concert with Women of Note and Olympia String Consort: The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Shelton High School Performing Arts Center, 3737 N. Shelton Springs Road, Shelton. Admission is by donation. The groups — Women of Note and Olympia String Consort — also will perform at 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church, 24 W. Cedar, Shelton.
Live at the Library with Langdon Cook: The author of “Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table” will be at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Cook illuminates the important role that salmon plays in society and offers an engrossing account of how salmon — one of the last wild foods on our table — nourished humanity through the ages. Free. This program will occur after regular library hours so no other services will be available. Information: trl.org.
Friday
South Puget Sound Jazz Band’s Tribute to the Savoy Ballroom: The Jazz Band, directed by James Schneider, will feature classic swing tunes from the 1930s and ‘40s, featuring the Shimmy Shack Swingers, at the 8 p.m. concert at The Evergreen State College’s Purce Hall, in Lecture Hall 1. Admission is free and tickets are not required, but parking on campus is $3.
Saxophone Quartette concert: Olympia First Christian Church presents The Chuck Stentz Saxophone Quartette in concert at noon. The Quartette was founded in 2014 and named for the local icon of swing. John Beach leads the group that includes jazz saxophonists Brad Schrandt, Rudy Draco, and Jim Pribbenow. The church library opens at 11:30 a.m. for complimentary coffee and cookies. The concert begins at noon and lasts about an hour. Admission is free. (Contributions are accepted for the musicians.) First Christian Church is at 701 Franklin St. SE. Information: 360-943-8025.
Saturday
Duck the Malls Holiday Craftmakers Event: The annual craft fair hosted by the Olympia Film Society runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Admission is free for shoppers. This event is a fundraiser created to support local and independent artisans and artists in the South Sound and visual art programming at the Olympia Film Society. Proceeds from the bake sale and vendor table fees benefit OFS.
Tumwater Christmas Tree Lighting Festival: Tumwater Parks & Recreation’s 16th annual festival runs 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall. Enjoy community and school choir performances, decorate cookies, meet Miss Thurston County 2019 Brielle Bryan, enter raffles to win prizes, and watch the ceremonial tree lighting. After the tree has been lit, don’t miss the visit from Santa Claus, who will arrive on an antique fire truck. Admission is free. Information: 360-754-4160 or www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
National NOW vice president speaks in Olympia: Thurston County National Organization for Women is hosting this event at 1 p.m. at Safeplace, 521 Legion Way, Olympia. The guest speaker will be Gilda Yazzie, National Vice-President of NOW and a member of the Navajo nation, who will address the issues of missing and murdered native women as well as the continuing fight for the Equal Rights Amendment. Information: http://zontasouthpugetsound.org/16-days and https://now.org/issues/ or contact Linda Malanchuk-Finnan at lryh@hotmail.com, 360-357-7272, or facebook@NOWthurstoncounty
Centralia Lighted Tractor Parade: The ninth annual parade begins at 6 p.m. and will feature antique trucks, military vehicles, and construction equipment as well as vintage and modern tractors – all decorated with at least 1,000 holiday lights each. The parade’s staging area is in front of Centralia College on Locust, and it travels down Tower and Main streets. Parade entries will be accepted through 6 p.m. on Friday before the parade Saturday; for entry information, go to downtowncentralia.org. More information: 360-827-1609 or centraliadowntownassociation@gmail.com
Sunday
Author talk by Jan Brett: Best-selling children's book author Jan Brett will visit Barnes & Noble in west Olympia as part of her "Rock and Roll" bus tour. At 5 p.m., she will introduce her new book, "The Snowy Nap." Barnes & Noble is at 1530 Black Lake Blvd. SW.
Bringing in the Yule Log: This annual holiday celebration starts at 1 p.m. at Schafer State Park, 1365 West Schafer Park Road, Elma. There will be a potluck lunch, campfire and Christmas music. Sponsored by the Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia state parks and parks staff. A Discovery Pass is required to park. Information: FOSLS.org or 360-789-9953.
Olympia Chamber Orchestra at the mall: The orchestra will perform at 2:30 p.m. at Capital Mall, playing Christmas favorites as well as the Egmont Overture by Beethoven. Free.
