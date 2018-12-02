Woman, 75, dies in 3-car crash

A 75-year-old Woman died in a three-car crash near Chehalis on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Margaret A. Garcia of Chehalis died at the scene.
About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Garcia was southbound on Chilvers Road about two miles west of Chehalis.
She then attempted to turn left onto state Route 6 but, according to the state patrol, she failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by a westbound vehicle on state Route 6. A third vehicle then crashed into that westbound vehicle.
No other drivers were injured.
Comments