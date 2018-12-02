A 75-year-old Woman died in a three-car crash near Chehalis on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Woman, 75, dies in 3-car crash

By Rolf Boone

December 02, 2018 11:36 AM

Margaret A. Garcia of Chehalis died at the scene.

About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Garcia was southbound on Chilvers Road about two miles west of Chehalis.

She then attempted to turn left onto state Route 6 but, according to the state patrol, she failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by a westbound vehicle on state Route 6. A third vehicle then crashed into that westbound vehicle.

No other drivers were injured.

