Thurston narcotics task force seize pot plants, cash in drug bust near Summit Lake

By Rolf Boone

December 04, 2018 09:53 AM

Hundreds of pot plants, cash and a firearm were seized by the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force after they busted up a large-scale pot growing operation near Summit Lake on Monday.

The task force seized 250 pot plants, 300 pounds of processed pot, $110,000 in cash and a shotgun, according to a news release. A man also was taken into custody.

Acting on a tip, the task force obtained two search warrants and then carried out its investigation about 4 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Summit Lake Shore Road Northwest.

During the investigation they detained two people without incident. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

More arrests are anticipated, according to the task force.

