Cold weather triggers ‘code blue’ for increased shelter options in Thurston County

In response to freezing temperatures, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has issued a “code blue” advisory to increase shelter capacity this week through Friday morning.
The increased shelter capacity begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and runs through 7 a.m. Friday.
Here are the expanded options:
▪ For single men and women: Salvation Army at 1505 Fourth Ave. SE and Union Gospel Mission at 413 Franklin St. NE.
▪ For families and children: Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place at 837 Seventh Ave. SE.
▪ For youth 18-24: Community Youth Services at 711 State Ave. NE.
Donations are needed. Blankets, coffee, creamer, cup of soups and other snacks are welcome. Items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1505 Fourth Ave. SE, after 6 p.m.
Volunteers are also needed. For more information, go to www.iwshelter.org or email Anna Schlecht at aschlech@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Thurston County’s coordinated entry shelter and housing hotline can be reached at 844-628-7343.
