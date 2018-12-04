Woman dies on Martin Way after being hit by a truck, police say

Olympia police say a woman in her 50s died Tuesday after she was hit by a pickup truck on Martin Way East.
The woman was riding a medical scooter on the north shoulder of the 3000 block of Martin Way when the pickup truck pulled out of driveway and struck her, according to police Lt. Paul Lower.
The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.
The crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. Police closed Martin Way near Pattison Street Northeast to investigate, and Lower said it will likely remain closed until about 3 p.m.
“Right now we just don’t see a criminal scene here. There’s no alcohol, nothing that indicates distracted (driving), anything like that,” Lower said.
