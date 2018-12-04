Fire destroys trailer in Rochester

A 22-foot travel trailer in Rochester was destroyed by fire early Tuesday, according to West Thurston Fire.
Fire crews were dispatched about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday to an area off 163rd Lane Southwest near Case Road Southwest, Fire Chief Robert Scott said.
Someone was living in the trailer, but it wasn’t occupied at the time of the fire, he said.
The property owner reported the emergency, Scott said.
A preliminary investigation points to a space heater that was left on while the trailer was unoccupied.
“It’s a total loss,” Scott said.
Comments