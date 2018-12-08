What’s Happening for Dec. 8

Through Dec. 17
Tumwater Santa Mobile: The Santa Mobile travels through Tumwater neighborhoods each December delivering candy canes and collecting nonperishable food and cash donations for the Thurston County Food Bank. Tumwater residents should listen for the Christmas carols and watch for the twinkling lights between 6-8 p.m. – or visit the city website to view the full Santa Mobile schedule, www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/SantaMobile. The antique fire engine Santa rides has an open cab, so the Santa Mobile schedule is subject to change during inclement weather.
Saturday
Duck the Malls Holiday Craftmakers Event: The annual craft fair hosted by the Olympia Film Society runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Admission is free for shoppers. This event is a fundraiser created to support local and independent artisans and artists in the South Sound and visual art programming at the Olympia Film Society. Proceeds from the bake sale and vendor table fees benefit OFS.
Tumwater Christmas Tree Lighting Festival: Tumwater Parks & Recreation’s seasonal festival runs 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall. Enjoy community and school choir performances, decorate cookies, meet Miss Thurston County 2019 Brielle Bryan, enter raffles to win prizes, and watch the ceremonial tree lighting. After the tree has been lit, don’t miss the visit from Santa Claus, who will arrive on an antique fire truck. Admission is free. Information: 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
National NOW vice president speaks in Olympia: Thurston County National Organization for Women is hosting this event at 1 p.m. at Safeplace, 521 Legion Way, Olympia. The guest speaker will be Gilda Yazzie, national vice president of NOW and a member of the Navajo nation. She’ll talk about missing and murdered native women and the continuing fight for the Equal Rights Amendment. Information: https://bit.ly/2OXwsRh and now.org/issues or contact Linda Malanchuk-Finnan at lryh@hotmail.com, 360-357-7272, or facebook@NOWthurstoncounty.
Centralia Lighted Tractor Parade: The ninth annual parade begins at 6 p.m. and will feature antique trucks, military vehicles, construction equipment, and vintage and modern tractors, all decorated with at least 1,000 holiday lights each. The parade’s staging area is in front of Centralia College on Locust, and it travels down Tower and Main streets. Parade entries will be accepted through 6 p.m. on Friday before the parade Saturday.For entry information, go to downtowncentralia.org. More information: 360-827-1609 or centraliadowntownassociation@gmail.com
Saturday & Sunday
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: The film festival tour will stop in Olympia for screenings both nights at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. The shows, hosted by The Olympia Mountaineers, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday, with different films shown each night. Doors open one hour before showtime. Tickets are $15 general admission, or $26 for both nights. Discounts are available for the Sunday show ($12 for Mountaineers, military, students and Olympia Film Society members). Information: olympiafilmsociety.org.
Sunday
Author talk by Jan Brett: Best-selling children’s book author Jan Brett will visit Barnes & Noble on Olympia’s west side as part of her “Rock and Roll” bus tour. At 5 p.m., she will introduce her new book, “The Snowy Nap.” Barnes & Noble is at 1530 Black Lake Blvd. SW.
Bringing in the Yule Log: This holiday celebration starts at 1 p.m. at Schafer State Park, 1365 West Schafer Park Road, Elma. A potluck lunch, campfire and Christmas music are on tap. Sponsored by the Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia state parks and parks staff. A Discovery Pass is required to park. Information: FOSLS.org or 360-789-9953.
Olympia Chamber Orchestra at the mall: The orchestra will perform at 2:30 p.m. at Capital Mall, playing Christmas favorites and “The Egmont Overture” by Beethoven. Free.
The Esoterics perform at St. John’s: Eric Banks and The Esoterics will perform as part of the St. John’s Concert Series at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church at 19th Avenue Southeast and Capitol Way. The Esoterics are a Seattle-based vocal ensemble dedicated to performing contemporary a cappella choral settings of poetry, philosophy, and spiritual writings. The program will feature new choral works that explore prayer in terms of the solace, focus, and strength inspired by the natural world. The centerpiece of the concert is the eleven-movement cycle “Prayers” by John Gould Fletcher, composed by Joseph Gregorio. A reception will follow the concert. A free-will offering will be taken, with suggested contributions of $20, or $10 for students and seniors.
Monday
Human Rights Day Celebration & Fundraiser: Join the Rachel Corrie Foundation for its annual event at 6:30 p.m. at Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen inside The Security Building in downtown Olympia. The guest speaker is Steffani Powell, an immigration lawyer. The menu will consist of Latin- and Middle Eastern-inspired dishes paired with complimentary cocktails/mocktails. Tickets are $40 at rachelcorriefoundation.org
Tuesday
Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly luncheon starts at noon in the Panorama Gallery at 1751 Circle Dr. SE, Lacey, next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant. The program is “Celebrating the Holidays,” and it will feature the North Thurston High School Jazz Choir. The inspirational speaker is Judy Hoff from Marysville, who will speak on “Healing the Hole in Your Heart.” The cost is $16, which includes lunch, dessert, coffee/tea, and music. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Dec. 7 if possible.
KNKX Holiday Jam: 88.5 KNKX continues its tradition of bringing yuletide cheer to the Northwest with a concert of seasonal music for the season that incorporates local jazz students and regional jazz musicians. The live broadcast will be presented for the first time in Olympia at the Capitol Theater from 7-8 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson. The event is free and open to the public, and will be broadcast live on-air and streamed live at knkx.org. The concert features the Tumwater Jazz Band and the Jacqueline Tabor Jazz Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert is festival seating and no reservations/tickets are required. Please bring non-perishable food donations for Northwest Harvest.
Friendly Water for the World Holiday Potluck: Joy Slicker rode her motorcycle across Kenya to ensure clean water for the Naning’oi School, a refuge for 300 Maasai girls escaping child marriage and female genital mutilation, and she will tell her story and show video at the gathering from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meetinghouse, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. To participate in the potluck, bring a favorite dish. Holiday gifts will be available for purchase, as well as holiday cards, all to benefit communities working to ensure their own safe drinking water. Information: 360-918-3642 or david@friendlywater.net
Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Town Hall: A town hall to educate the community about local youth substance abuse and prevention will be held at 4 p.m. in the Centralia Middle School Commons, 901 Johnson Road, Centralia. The Lewis County Public Health & Social Services prevention team will share information about the Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative, which is designed to reduce underage use of alcohol and drugs, improve academic performance, and reduce juvenile crime. Information: contact Emily Killeen at 360-740-1424 or emily.killeen@lewiscountywa.gov.
Sea Level Rise Community Meeting: A response plan to protect Downtown Olympia from the impacts of sea level rise has been completed by the city of Olympia, LOTT Clean Water Alliance, the Port of Olympia, and the consulting firm AECOM Technical Services Inc. The public is invited to a meeing from 6-8 p.m. at LOTT, 500 Adams St. SE, Olympia, to learn more about the plan. Staff will be available beginning at 6 p.m. to answer questions. Presentations will begin at 6:15 p.m. to review the planning process, provide an overview of the draft plan, and explain next steps. Visit the project webpage at olympia.gov/SLR beginning Dec. 10 to review the plan. Written comments on the draft plan will be accepted through Jan. 25.
Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe: The public is invited to the annual celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. The festivities begin with a Mariachi Mass with the Seattle mariachi band Fiesta Mexicana at 6 p.m., followed by a fiesta meal prepared by the members of Iglesia de San Juan, St. John’s Spanish-speaking congregation. The custom of venerating the Virgen de Guadalupe began in 1531, when a native Mexican peasant named Juan Diego experienced a vision of the Virgin Mary as a young native woman at a place called the Hill of Tepeyac. Information: 360-426-2268.
Thursday
Olympia Genealogical Society: In keeping with its annual tradition, the Olympia Genealogical Society’s December program will consist of 10-minute presentations by several members about their Oddball and Quirky Ancestors. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152. Information: www.OlyGenSoc.org or 360-754-6230
Shelton Diabetes Support Group: The topic is “Eat, drink and be healthy for the holidays” for the 1 p.m. meeting in the Pershing Meeting Room of Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Dietitians and diabetes educators Debbie McGinnis and Sarah Fulkerson will present the class with tips on how to keep diabetes under control during the holidays, and they will share recipe ideas and toast the holiday season with “mock-tails”’ for the class to sample. Family members/significant others are also invited. Information: Call McGinnis at 360-427-7332.
First aid/CPR/AED class: Mason General Hospital is offering a community First Aid/CPR/AED course from 5-9 p.m. at its Learning Center next to the Gateway Center on Olympic Highway North in Shelton. The basics of first aid, CPR and AED for adults, children and infants will be covered, with an eCard made availableto those who successfully complete the course. A fee of $40 (exact cash or check) is required in advance to cover the cost of books and materials, and comfortable clothing is suggested for all participants. A Spanish interpreter can be made available upon request. Register by calling 360-427-3609.
Shelton Holiday Winter Festival: The Shelton Schools will offer hot chocolate, cookies, games, and fun activities for families from 5-8 p.m. at the Transit Community Center, 601 W. Franklin St., Shelton. Admission is free, and the first 100 families go home with a special treat. The Mt. View, Evergreen and Bordeaux elementary school choirs will perform.
Friday
Golden Girls celebration: The Lacey Timberland Library will celebrate the ladies of the 1980s NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the library, 500 College St. SE. Participants are encouraged to wear their best Miami attire for the costume contest. Activities will include coloring and trivia. Cheesecake will be served. Free. Information: trl.org
