Providence distribution center closure in Lacey will result in 26 layoffs

The Providence St. Joseph Health Consolidated Service Center, a distributor of medical supplies in Hawks Prairie, is set to close in February and result in more than 20 layoffs, according to the state Employment Security Department.
The state issued a notification Thursday about the expected closure date and layoffs. It spells out a closure date of Feb. 25 with 26 workers affected by the decision.
Providence announced the closure earlier this year, saying it would switch to a similar distributor in Hawks Prairie. It has used the distributor, Medline Industries, before, according to Providence.
“We regularly assess and adjust what services and partnerships we offer to best serve our communities,” Providence spokesman Chris Thomas said in a statement in October. “After careful consideration, this decision fit with our overall long-term strategic goals.”
About 80 people were employed at the medical distributor, but Providence said most workers had found employment at Medline.
Comments