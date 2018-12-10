Judge grants restraining order on homeless camp, but says those already there can stay

A judge has granted a request from downtown business owners to stop a city-run homeless camp from moving forward, but only after the camp opened and dozens started moving in.
The four anonymous business owners sued the city last week, arguing it violated its own ordinance on emergency housing facilities. They wanted a judge to block the construction and opening of the camp.
The camp — which the city is calling a mitigation site to address the growing number of tents downtown — opened Monday morning on a city-owned parking lot at Olympia Avenue Northeast and Franklin Street Northeast.
In the afternoon, Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon granted the motion for a temporary restraining order. That was expected to go into effect Monday afternoon, and Dixon said people already on the site by then could stay.
This story will be updated.
