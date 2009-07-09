What’s Happening for Dec. 13

Through Dec. 17
Tumwater Santa Mobile: The Santa Mobile travels through Tumwater neighborhoods each December delivering candy canes and collecting nonperishable food and cash donations for the Thurston County Food Bank. Tumwater residents should listen for the Christmas carols and watch for the twinkling lights between 6-8 p.m. — or visit the city website to view the full Santa Mobile schedule, ci.tumwater.wa.us/SantaMobile. The antique fire engine that Santa rides has an open cab, so the Santa Mobile schedule is subject to change during inclement weather.
Thursday
Olympia Genealogical Society: In keeping with its annual tradition, the Olympia Genealogical Society’s December program will consist of 10-minute presentations by several members about their Oddball and Quirky Ancestors. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152. Information: OlyGenSoc.org or 360-754-6230
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Shelton Diabetes Support Group: The topic is “Eat, drink and be healthy for the holidays” for the 1 p.m. meeting in the Pershing Meeting Room of Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Dietitians and diabetes educators Debbie McGinnis and Sarah Fulkerson will present the class with tips on how to keep diabetes under control during the holidays, and they will share recipe ideas and toast the holiday season with “mock-tails”’ for the class to sample. Family members/significant others are also invited. Information: Call McGinnis at 360-427-7332.
First aid/CPR/AED class: Mason General Hospital is offering a community First Aid/CPR/AED course from 5-9 p.m. at its Learning Center next to the Gateway Center on Olympic Highway North in Shelton. The basics of first aid, CPR and AED for adults, children and infants will be covered, with an eCard made availableto those who successfully complete the course. A fee of $40 (exact cash or check) is required in advance to cover the cost of books and materials, and comfortable clothing is suggested for all participants. A Spanish interpreter can be made available upon request. Register by calling 360-427-3609.
Shelton Holiday Winter Festival: The Shelton Schools will offer hot chocolate, cookies, games, and fun activities for families from 5-8 p.m. at the Transit Community Center, 601 W. Franklin St., Shelton. Admission is free, and the first 100 families go home with a special treat. The Mt. View, Evergreen and Bordeaux elementary school choirs will perform.
Friday
Golden Girls celebration: The Lacey Timberland Library will celebrate the ladies of the 1980s NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the library, 500 College St. SE. Participants are encouraged to wear their best Miami attire for the costume contest. Activities will include coloring and trivia. Cheesecake will be served. Free. Information: trl.org.
First Christian Church concert: David Deacon-Joyner on piano and vocals, and Osama Afifi on bass play jazzy, "not-your-grandma's" holiday music at noon at First Christian Church of Olympia, 701 Franklin St. SE. The church library opens at 11:30 a.m. for complimentary coffee and cookies. The concert will last about an hour. Admission is free, but contributions are accepted for the musicians. Information: 360-943-8025.
Saturday
Santa arrives by train: Santa Claus will arrive at the Olympia/Lacey Centennial train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE, on the Cascade train 502 due to arrive at 10:12 a.m. He will meet with children of all ages until noon. Centennial Station volunteers will serve coffee, cookies and punch.
The Science of Chocolate: Explore the complex world of chocolate during a 2 p.m. presentation at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. There will be plenty of samples to try. Leave with a mind full of science and mouthful of chocolate. Related crafts and activities 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Information: www.wetsciencecenter.org
Sunday
Reindeer Run: The 5K Reindeer Run and free Candy Cane Dash will this year be at a new venue, the Regional Athletic Center at 8345 Steilacoom Road SE, the corner of Steilacoom and Marvin Road, in Lacey. The new venue will allow the runners to stay off the public streets for a safer event. For registration, go to www.active.com. There also will be registration on site the day of the race starting at 7:30 a.m. Registration fee is $30 for the Reindeer Run, and includes jingle bells.
Olympia Fire Department at Oly Lightstravaganza: The fire department will bring their engine from 6-7 p.m. to the Lightstravaganza display at 1515 10th Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. Cookies and cider will be served. The fire department will collect non-perishable food and cash donations for the Thurston County Food Bank.
Procrastinator’s Craft Sale: More than a dozen local craftspeople will be selling their wares from 2 to 7 p.m. in the 3 Magnets Barrel Room to support Community Print Olympia. 3 Magnets is at 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia.
Tuesday
Choice High School Winter Celebration: From 5-8 p.m. there will be pictures with Santa, free activities for kids, holiday music, snacks, and the opportunity to receive donated clothing and toys for the holidays. The high school is at 807 W. Pine St., Shelton.
Shelton High School Holiday Concert: The Shelton High choirs and band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Shelton Performing Arts Center, 3737 Shelton Springs Road.
Wednesday
Open house on Thurston County’s proposed shoreline code changes: You can help shape the regulations that guide building, development, and land use in Thurston County. The county is working on an update to the codes that regulate building and development on shorelines and it is hosting a community open house on the topic from 4-6 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia. To learn more about the County’s shoreline codes and master program, visit www.thurstonplanning.org and select ‘Shoreline Master Program Update’ under ‘Planning Links’ on the left. Email shoreline-related comments to SMP@co.thurston.wa.us, or for more information, contact Brad Murphy at brad.murphy@co.thurston.wa.us.
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments