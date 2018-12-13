Hundreds without power in Thurston County

Power outages were reported across the Olympia area Thursday morning.
According to Puget Sound Energy, more than 300 customers in the area were without power as of 9 a.m., with the largest outage being in East Olympia starting Wednesday night.
East Olympia Elementary is starting two hours late due to an outage. School will release at the regular time.
All other Tumwater schools have power and started on time, according to the district.
