Threat prompts evacuation at Thurston County courthouse, offices

The Thurston County campus on Lakeridge Drive Southwest was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.
The threat was received via email about 10:30 a.m., according to Thurston County Manager Ramiro Chavez. The county later tweeted all staff and customers had been evacuated.
People were allowed back into the buildings about 11:15 a.m.
Chavez provided to The Olympian with a copy of the email that said there was an explosive device hidden in a building and demanded 20,000 bitcoins.
The email did not mention Thurston County or the complex specifically.
County officials were meeting at the time the threat came in to discuss a plan to build a new courthouse complex. Chavez interrupted the meeting to announce the threat.
“Excuse me, unfortunately we have to stop. We just had a bomb threat to the building so we need to evacuate,” he said.
