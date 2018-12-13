Local

Threat prompts evacuation at Thurston County courthouse, offices

By Abby Spegman

December 13, 2018 10:43 AM

The Thurston County campus was evacuated Thursday morning, Dec. 13, 2018, due to a bomb threat, according to Thurston County Manager Ramiro Chavez. The threat was received via email about 10:30 a.m.
The Thurston County campus on Lakeridge Drive Southwest was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

The threat was received via email about 10:30 a.m., according to Thurston County Manager Ramiro Chavez. The county later tweeted all staff and customers had been evacuated.

People were allowed back into the buildings about 11:15 a.m.

Chavez provided to The Olympian with a copy of the email that said there was an explosive device hidden in a building and demanded 20,000 bitcoins.

The email did not mention Thurston County or the complex specifically.

County officials were meeting at the time the threat came in to discuss a plan to build a new courthouse complex. Chavez interrupted the meeting to announce the threat.

“Excuse me, unfortunately we have to stop. We just had a bomb threat to the building so we need to evacuate,” he said.

