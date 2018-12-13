Speeding cited as cause of crash that delayed traffic on southbound I-5 in Lacey for 5 hours

Motorists driving too fast triggered a crash on southbound I-5 in Lacey on Wednesday that delayed traffic for more than five hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The state patrol released the crash details on Thursday, including that four people were injured and sent to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
“Speeding too fast for conditions” was cited as the cause of the crash, a news release reads. Charges are pending.
About 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, a 58-year-old Puyallup man was southbound in a tractor-trailer when he allegedly crashed into a 50-year-old Olympia man driving a truck. That collision set off a series of crashes that ultimately involved three tractor-trailers and the truck.
Both the Puyallup and Olympia man were taken to the hospital. A passenger in the Olympia man’s truck — a 48-year-old Tumwater man — also was injured.
Also injured: A 46-year-old Vancouver man driving a tractor-trailer.
The state patrol said the southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked for five hours and 39 minutes.
