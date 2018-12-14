Deaths for Dec. 14

Cook, Daniel L., 64, Rainier, died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at home. Edwards Memorial Funeral Homes, Lakewood, 253-584-6000.
Erickson, Wesley Martin, 60, Chehalis, died Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Griffin, Michael Laverne, 63, Olympia, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Nikula, Patricia Bernice, 85, Tenino, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Reese, James Lloyd, 72, Yelm, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Robbins, Wayne Leroy, 84, Olympia, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Comments