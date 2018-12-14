What’s Happening for Dec. 14

Through Dec. 17
Tumwater Santa Mobile: The Santa Mobile travels through Tumwater neighborhoods each December delivering candy canes and collecting nonperishable food and cash donations for the Thurston County Food Bank. Tumwater residents should listen for the Christmas carols and watch for the twinkling lights between 6-8 p.m. — or visit the city website to see the full Santa Mobile schedule, ci.tumwater.wa.us/SantaMobile. The antique fire engine that Santa rides has an open cab, so inclement weather can alter the Santa Mobile schedule.
Friday
Golden Girls celebration: The Lacey Timberland Library will celebrate the ladies of the 1980s NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the library, 500 College St. SE. Participants are encouraged to wear their best Miami attire for the costume contest. Activities will include coloring and trivia. Cheesecake will be served. Free. Information: trl.org.
First Christian Church concert: David Deacon-Joyner on piano and vocals, and Osama Afifi on bass play jazzy, “not-your-grandma’s” holiday music at noon at First Christian Church of Olympia, 701 Franklin St. SE. The church library opens at 11:30 a.m. for complimentary coffee and cookies. The concert will last about an hour. Admission is free, but contributions are accepted for the musicians. Information: 360-943-8025.
Saturday
Santa arrives by train: Santa Claus will arrive at the Olympia/Lacey Centennial train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE, on the Cascade train 502 due to arrive at 10:12 a.m. He will meet with children of all ages until noon. Centennial Station volunteers will serve coffee, cookies and punch.
Science of chocolate: Explore the complex world of chocolate during a 2 p.m. presentation at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Plenty of samples to try. Leave with a mind full of science and mouthful of chocolate. Related crafts and activities 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Information: wetsciencecenter.org.
Sunday
Reindeer Run: The 5K Reindeer Run and free Candy Cane Dash will be at a new venue this year: the Regional Athletic Center at 8345 Steilacoom Road SE, at the corner of Steilacoom and Marvin roads in Lacey. The new venue will allow the runners to stay off the public streets for a safer event. For registration, go to active.com. There also will be registration on site the day of the race starting at 7:30 a.m. Registration fee is $30 for the Reindeer Run, and includes jingle bells.
Olympia Fire Department at Oly Lightstravaganza: The fire department will bring their engine from 6-7 p.m. to the Lightstravaganza display at 1515 10th Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. Cookies and cider will be served. The fire department will collect nonperishable food and cash donations for the Thurston County Food Bank.
Procrastinator’s craft sale: More than a dozen South Sound craftspeople will be selling their wares from 2 to 7 p.m. in the 3 Magnets Barrel Room to support Community Print Olympia. 3 Magnets is at 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia.
Tuesday
Choice High School Winter Celebration: From 5-8 p.m. there will be pictures with Santa, free activities for kids, holiday music, snacks and the opportunity to receive donated clothing and toys for the holidays. The high school is at 807 W. Pine St., Shelton.
Shelton High School Holiday Concert: The Shelton High choirs and band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Shelton Performing Arts Center, 3737 Shelton Springs Road.
Wednesday
Open house on proposed shoreline code changes: You can help shape the regulations that guide building, development and land use in Thurston County. The county is working on an update to the codes that regulate building and development on shorelines. It’s hosting a community open house on the topic from 4-6 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia. To learn more about the County’s shoreline codes and master program, visit thurstonplanning.org and select “Shoreline Master Program Update” under “Planning Links” on the left. Email shoreline-related comments to SMP@co.thurston.wa.us, or for more information, contact Brad Murphy at brad.murphy@co.thurston.wa.us.
Thursday
Allyn diabetes support group: The holidays can be hard for those managing diabetes with the added temptation of holiday treats. “Eat, Drink & Be Healthy for the Holidays” is the subject of December’s Mason General Hospital & Family of Clinics Allyn Diabetes Support Group meeting at 1 p.m. in the Port of Allyn building’s meeting room. Dietitians and Certified Diabetes Educators Debbie McGinnis and Sarah Fulkerson will present the class, share recipe ideas and toast the holiday season with “mocktails” for the class to sample. Family members/significant others are also invited. Free. Information: 360-427-7332 or MasonGeneral.com.
Third Thursday in downtown Olympia: About two dozen downtown shops will participate in the monthly Third Thursday celebration of culture, art, food, music and distinct shopping experiences. Visitors can get details at the information booth in the US Bank parking lot. Information: bit.ly/2UKRark.
Meet the finalists for Port of Olympia executive director: The three finalists are scheduled at a public forum from 3-5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2101 Henderson Park Lane SE, Olympia. The finalists are Sam Gibboney, who served as the executive director of the Port of Port Townsend for two years; Geir-Eilif Kalhagen, who is a director of Metro Ports based in Long Beach, California; and Dan Stahl, chief operating officer of the Port of Longview. The new executive director is expected to be announced Dec. 21 after final interviews in executive session.
