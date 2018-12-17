What’s Happening for Dec. 17

Tuesday
Choice High School Winter Celebration: Pictures with Santa, free activities for kids, holiday music, snacks and the opportunity to receive donated clothing and toys for the holidays is scheduled at Choice High School in Mason County from 5-8 p.m. The high school is at 807 W. Pine St., Shelton.
Shelton High School Holiday Concert: The Shelton High choirs and band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Shelton Performing Arts Center, 3737 Shelton Springs Road.
Wednesday
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Open house on proposed shoreline code changes: You can help shape the regulations that guide building, development and land use in Thurston County. The county is working on an update to the codes that regulate building and development on shorelines. It’s hosting a community open house on the topic from 4-6 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia. To learn more about the County’s shoreline codes and master program, visit thurstonplanning.org and select “Shoreline Master Program Update” under “Planning Links” on the left. Email shoreline-related comments to SMP@co.thurston.wa.us, or for more information, contact Brad Murphy at brad.murphy@co.thurston.wa.us.
Thursday
Allyn diabetes support group: The holidays can be hard for those managing diabetes with the added temptation of holiday treats. “Eat, Drink & Be Healthy for the Holidays” is the subject of December’s Mason General Hospital & Family of Clinics Allyn Diabetes Support Group meeting at 1 p.m. in the Port of Allyn building’s meeting room. Dietitians and Certified Diabetes Educators Debbie McGinnis and Sarah Fulkerson will present the class, share recipe ideas and toast the holiday season with “mocktails” for the class to sample. Family members/significant others are also invited. Free. Information: 360-427-7332 or MasonGeneral.com.
Third Thursday in downtown Olympia: About two dozen downtown shops will participate in the monthly Third Thursday celebration of culture, art, food, music and distinctive shopping experiences. Visitors can get details at the information booth in the US Bank parking lot. Information: bit.ly/2UKRark.
Meet the finalists for Port of Olympia executive director: The three finalists will appear at a public forum from 3-5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2101 Henderson Park Lane SE, Olympia. The finalists are Sam Gibboney, who served as the executive director of the Port of Port Townsend for two years; Geir-Eilif Kalhagen, who is a director of Metro Ports based in Long Beach, California; and Dan Stahl, chief operating officer of the Port of Longview. The new executive director is expected to be announced Dec. 21 after final interviews in executive session.
Friday
Wrapping up the Holidays Toy & Fund Drive: The staff of KXXO Mixx 96.1 radio and a crew of volunteers will spend from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the street outside their studio at State Avenue and Washington Street collecting toys and cash for families in need. The station is asking for cash donations this year because O Bee Credit Union will match the first $2,500 received, but new, unwrapped gifts are welcome. For those unable to make the drive, online donations can be made any time at kxxo.com. Donations will go to the “Holiday Connection,” a consortium of area nonprofit organizations, including Community Youth Services, Family Support Center, Family Education and Support Services, Behavioral Health Resources, Evergreen Vista, Senior Services of South Sound, YMCA Children's Services, and Thurston County Food Bank.
First Christian Church concert: Pianist Scott Cossu and cellist Holly Reeves will perform a noontime concert at First Christian Church of Olympia, 701 Franklin St. SE. The church library opens at 11:30 a.m. for complimentary coffee and cookies. Admission is free, but contributions are accepted for the musicians. Information: 360-943-8025.
Saturday
Ranger-guided snowshoe walks at Paradise: The Mount Rainier National Park snowshoe walks kick off this weekend and runs through March 31. The walks are offered on weekends and holidays at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and last for two hours. Sign-ups begin one hour before each walk at the Jackson Visitor Center information desk and are filled first-come, first-served. Participants should dress in warmlayers, wearing warm hats, gloves and waterproof footwear suitable for snowshoes. Sunglasses, sunscreen and water are also advised. If the gate opening between Longmire and Paradise is delayed, snowshoe walk times might be adjusted or led from the Longmire Museum.
Sunday
Caroling on the Docks: Join Caroling on the Docks from 4-6 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia. Singers gather around the Christmas tree on the deck and sing favorite carols. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments