Shop, motor home burn in fire on Rainier Road

A Saturday morning fire destroyed a shop, which was doubling as a residence, as well as a motor home on Rainier Road Southeast, according to the SE Thurston Fire Authority in Yelm.
Two people also suffered minor burns, but they refused transportation to an area hospital, Chief Mark King said Sunday.
About 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Yelm fire crews, along with several other fire districts, responded to the blaze in the 12800 block of Rainier Road. The fire response included six engines, two ambulances and several water tenders because there were no fire hydrants in the area, Chief King said.
During the blaze, the fire set off live ammunition, so firefighters fought it from a defensive position, he said. Fire crews also had to navigate through a mix of debris near the shop and motor home. That included car parts, tractor parts and stacked lumber, King said.
The fire is thought to have been triggered by a wood stove, he said.
The Rainier Road property also was home to a manufactured home and “one or two travel trailers,” but they were not damaged by fire, King said.
Fire crews remained on scene until about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
