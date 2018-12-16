Local

Elma man, 18, hospitalized after he is struck by car

By Rolf Boone

December 16, 2018 01:09 PM

An 18-year-old Elma man was hospitalized early Sunday after he was hit by a car while walking in the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 2:45 a.m. Sunday, the Elma man was walking east in the westbound lane of U.S. 12, two miles southeast of Elma.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman was driving west in a 2016 Kia Forte.

Her vehicle crashed into the man before coming to a stop, according to the state patrol.

The man was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

