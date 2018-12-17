Car crashes into building in Lacey

A car crashed into a building Sunday night in Lacey, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
Four people were in the vehicle. Three were treated and released at the scene and one was taken to an area hospital, Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said Monday. No one in the building was injured.
Lacey fire crews were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the 4200 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast. The building was damaged, but not to the extent that it needed to be evacuated, Crimmins said.
