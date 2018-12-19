Restaurant inspections for Dec. 19

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
St. Gertrude’s Cafe
5300 Pacific Ave. SE
Dec. 12: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Continue hand washing reviews with staff (physical and verbal). Ensure all shelves are 6 inches or greater from floor. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in hot holding at or above 135 F. Correction: Rewash wares, repair to properly function. (CDI - up to temp.)
St. Martin’s Harned Hall Espresso
5300 Pacific Ave. SE
Dec. 12: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Dorm-style refrigerator being used in commercial application. Correction: Remove dorm-style unit. Provide commercial unit (school closed in two days, re-open spring) or use existing commercial unit.
Stack 571 Burger & Whiskey Bar
625 Black Lake Blvd. SW
Dec. 6: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: All pre-opening inspection conditions met. Ensure back stock of sanitizer test strips is available between visits from ware wash maintenance company. One food worker card missing. All food workers must obtain valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks.
No violations found
▪ St. Martin’s Parsons Hall Espresso, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE
▪ El Guanaco, 415 Water St. SW
▪ 12 West Chevron, 9525 U.S. Highway 12 SW
