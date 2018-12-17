Senate investigating allegations against state Sen. Kevin Ranker

Sen. Kevin Ranker, a Democrat from Orcas Island, listens during a hearing in Olympia in 2015. The state Senate is conducting an outside investigation into Ranker following allegations of improper conduct. A woman who worked for Ranker as a legislative assistant nearly a decade ago says he sexually harassed her and created a hostile work environment. Ranker said he is cooperating with the investigation and believes he will be exonerated. Rachel La Corte AP file photo