East Olympia firefighter remembered as devoted volunteer

A longtime volunteer with East Olympia Fire District 6 who suffered a medical emergency while responding to a fire Friday is being remembered as a devoted firefighter.
John Ostergard was a volunteer fire captain and president of the Washington State Firefighters Association. He was a volunteer firefighter with East Olympia for 27 years, said Chief Warren Peterson.
“It was an honor to have him as a member of our district,” Peterson said. “His love for the fire service and for helping the community was enormous.”
Ostergard was on the scene of a structure fire Friday night south of Yelm when he suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital. He was pronounced brain dead Sunday, according to Peterson.
Peterson said he did not know if the medical emergency was related to the fire.
The Washington State Firefighters Association paid tribute to Ostergard on its website.
“With profound sadness we announce the line-of-duty-death of our friend and brother,” it said. “Rest easy, Cap. We’ll take it from here.”
