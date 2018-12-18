Man dies after being hit by a car while checking his mail on Littlerock Road

A man died Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle while checking his mail on Littlerock Road Southwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on the 9400 block of Littlerock Road southwest of Tumwater.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was crossing the street near his house to check his mail when he was struck in the northbound lane by a northbound vehicle. He died at the scene.
The driver saw the man just before the crash and tried to swerve. The driver showed no signs of impairment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments