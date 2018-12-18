Hundreds without power in Thurston County after overnight storm knocks down trees, power lines

Hundreds of Puget Sound Energy customers are without power in Thurston County after an overnight storm knocked down trees and power lines, PSE data show.
The northeast Olympia area has the greatest concentration of outages, according to PSE.
A Thurston County dispatcher said that areas along Libby Road in northeast Olympia were affected by the storm, as well as McCorkle Road near Tumwater.
McCorkle Road near Patsy Drive closed Monday night after power lines fell in the area, according to county information.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Check back for updates to this story.
Comments