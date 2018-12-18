Local

Hundreds without power in Thurston County after overnight storm knocks down trees, power lines

By Rolf Boone

December 18, 2018 10:36 AM

Wind & rains pay another overnight visit to the south sound Tuesday

Steady winds along with rain rolled through the south sound overnight Tuesday, causing power outages and blocking several roads from falling trees throughout the county.
By
Up Next
Steady winds along with rain rolled through the south sound overnight Tuesday, causing power outages and blocking several roads from falling trees throughout the county.
By

Hundreds of Puget Sound Energy customers are without power in Thurston County after an overnight storm knocked down trees and power lines, PSE data show.

The northeast Olympia area has the greatest concentration of outages, according to PSE.

A Thurston County dispatcher said that areas along Libby Road in northeast Olympia were affected by the storm, as well as McCorkle Road near Tumwater.

McCorkle Road near Patsy Drive closed Monday night after power lines fell in the area, according to county information.

Check back for updates to this story.

  Comments  