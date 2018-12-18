What’s Happening for Dec. 19

Wednesday
Open house on proposed shoreline code changes: You can help shape the regulations that guide building, development and land use in Thurston County. The county is working on an update to the codes that regulate building and development on shorelines. It’s hosting a community open house on the topic from 4-6 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia. To learn more about the County’s shoreline codes and master program, visit thurstonplanning.org and select “Shoreline Master Program Update” under “Planning Links” on the left. Email shoreline-related comments to SMP@co.thurston.wa.us, or for more information, contact Brad Murphy at brad.murphy@co.thurston.wa.us.
Olympia Symphony Day at La Gitana: Pizzeria La Gitana Of Olympia will donate 20 percent of its proceeds Wednesday to the Olympia Symphony Orchestra. Eat at the Capitol Way restaurant between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. and tell your server you are supporting the Olympia Symphony. Olympia Symphony musicians (and friends) will perform holiday music throughout the day. No cover charge. Call 360-753-2929 to reserve a table.
Thursday
Allyn diabetes support group: The holidays can be hard for those managing diabetes with the added temptation of holiday treats. “Eat, Drink & Be Healthy for the Holidays” is the subject of December’s Mason General Hospital & Family of Clinics Allyn Diabetes Support Group meeting at 1 p.m. in the Port of Allyn building’s meeting room. Dietitians and Certified Diabetes Educators Debbie McGinnis and Sarah Fulkerson will present the class, share recipe ideas and toast the holiday season with “mocktails” for the class to sample. Family members/significant others are also invited. Free. Information: 360-427-7332 or MasonGeneral.com.
Third Thursday in downtown Olympia: About two dozen downtown shops will participate in the monthly Third Thursday celebration of culture, art, food, music and distinctive shopping experiences. Visitors can get details at the information booth in the US Bank parking lot. Information: bit.ly/2UKRark.
Meet the finalists for Port of Olympia executive director: The three finalists will appear at a public forum from 3-5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2101 Henderson Park Lane SE, Olympia. The finalists are Sam Gibboney, who served as the executive director of the Port of Port Townsend for two years; Geir-Eilif Kalhagen, who is a director of Metro Ports based in Long Beach, California; and Dan Stahl, chief operating officer of the Port of Longview. The new executive director is expected to be announced Dec. 21 after final interviews in executive session.
Friday
Wrapping up the Holidays Toy & Fund Drive: The staff of KXXO Mixx 96.1 radio and a crew of volunteers will spend from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the street outside their studio at State Avenue and Washington Street collecting toys and cash for families in need. The station is asking for cash donations this year because O Bee Credit Union will match the first $2,500 received, but new, unwrapped gifts are welcome. For those unable to make the drive, online donations can be made any time at kxxo.com. Donations will go to the “Holiday Connection,” a consortium of area nonprofit organizations, including Community Youth Services, Family Support Center, Family Education and Support Services, Behavioral Health Resources, Evergreen Vista, Senior Services of South Sound, YMCA Children's Services, and Thurston County Food Bank.
First Christian Church concert: Pianist Scott Cossu and cellist Holly Reeves will perform a noontime concert at First Christian Church of Olympia, 701 Franklin St. SE. The church library opens at 11:30 a.m. for complimentary coffee and cookies. Admission is free, but contributions are accepted for the musicians. Information: 360-943-8025.
Saturday
Reptile Zoo: The Reptile Zoo is bringing live animals to the WET Science Center for a special presentation at 1:30 p.m. After the show, visitors will have an opportunity to handle the animals. Related crafts will happen all day. The WET Science Center is at 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia.
Ranger-guided snowshoe walks at Paradise: The Mount Rainier National Park snowshoe walks kick off this weekend and runs through March 31. The walks are offered on weekends and holidays at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and last for two hours. Sign-ups begin one hour before each walk at the Jackson Visitor Center information desk and are filled first-come, first-served. Participants should dress in warmlayers, wearing warm hats, gloves and waterproof footwear suitable for snowshoes. Sunglasses, sunscreen and water are also advised. If the gate opening between Longmire and Paradise is delayed, snowshoe walk times might be adjusted or led from the Longmire Museum.
Saturday through Monday
Holiday Market at The Olympia Farmers Market: The market at 700 Capitol Way N. will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. special days to offer seasonal items such as wreaths and trees and the baked goods, cheeses, honey, jams, and meats. Santa Claus will be at the market from noon- 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for pictures and giving out candy canes. The market will be closed Dec. 29-30 and will reopen Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. January, February, and March. the market will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: info@olympaifarmersmarket.com or 360-352-9096.
Hit the slopes with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Join Santa on the slopes of Crystal Mountain Resort for some fun turns and photo opportunities. Santa will be cruising the slopes from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day with a bag full of candy canes.
Sunday
Caroling on the Docks: Join Caroling on the Docks from 4-6 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia. Singers gather around the Christmas tree on the deck and sing favorite carols. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
