Deaths for Dec. 20

Aker, James Arthur, 49, Centralia, died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bockelman, Susan Helene, 69, Olympia, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Bowdish, Vivian Maxine, 89, Lacey, died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Eriksen, Julie Just, 89, Olympia, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Brookdale Senior Living, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Magrann, Everjean Pearson, 100, Olympia, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Sequoia Assisted Living, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
