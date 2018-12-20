Thousands in Thurston County without power as wind storm hits

Thousands of Puget Sound Energy customers in Thurston County were without power after a wind storm hit the region Thursday morning.
Power was out at the Thurston County courthouse as of 9:45 a.m.
A wind advisory was in effect with gusts up to 55 mph possible in Olympia and Lacey, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Stronger winds were expected on the coast and the interior lowlands from Tacoma to Bellingham.
The strongest winds were expected to hit Thursday afternoon.
The Weather Service recorded gusts of 43 mph at Olympia Regional Airport and 50 mph at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the morning.
This story will be updated.
