Deaths for Dec. 21

Brough, Charlie Edward, 87, Olympia, died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Calleja, John E., 85, Shelton, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Johanson, Jr., Robert John, 76, Olympia, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Keist, Lona P., 95, Shelton, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Neiers, John “Jack” William, 90, Union, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Tharp, James L., 77, Tahuya, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wheeler, Karin Lee, 63, Rochester, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
