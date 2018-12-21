Port of Olympia names Gibboney new executive director

The former executive director of the Port of Port Townsend has been tapped to lead the Port of Olympia, the port announced Friday.
Sam Gibboney was the executive director of the Port of Port Townsend for two years. Before that, she worked for San Juan County as director of community development, director of environmental resources and deputy director of public works.
Gibboney, 57, will start work Jan. 22 and will be paid $175,000 a year, according to a Port of Olympia news release.
The port’s former executive director, Ed Galligan, resigned in May after being put on paid leave by port commissioners in April.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The other finalists were Dan Stahl, chief operating officer at the Port of Longview, and Geir-Eilif Kalhagen, who was the director of Northern California and Pacific Northwest for Metro Ports in Long Beach, California.
Comments