What’s Happening for Dec. 24

Monday
Holiday Market at The Olympia Farmers Market: The market at 700 Capitol Way N. will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to offer seasonal items such as wreaths and trees and the baked goods, cheeses, honey, jams and meats. Santa Claus will be at the market from noon- 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for pictures and handing out candy canes. The market will be closed Dec. 29-30 and will reopen Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. In January, February and March, the market will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: info@ olympaifarmersmarket.com or 360-352-9096.
Hit the slopes with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Join Santa on the slopes of Crystal Mountain Resort. Santa will cruise the slopes from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day with a bag full of candy canes.
Wednesday
LBA Park work party: The work party will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the park, 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE, and work will focus on spreading wood chips along the jogging trail. Volunteers should meet near the covered sign just inside the park off the upper parking lot. Information: bit.ly/2Sc7kbF.
Thursday
Elected officials sworn in: Thurston County Elections will host a swearing-in ceremony for recently elected officials at 2 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Free and open to all. The elected officials to be sworn in include Thurston county assessor, auditor, clerk, commissioner District No. 3, coroner, prosecuting attorney, sheriff, treasurer, District Court judges and Public Utility Commissioner District No. 1.
Timberland Regional Library board meeting: The board will meet at noon at the library system’s Administrative Service Center, 415 Tumwater Blvd. SW, Tumwater. The agenda includes adopting the 2019 budget, adopting an increase in the tax levy for 2019, and setting the nonresident borrower fee.
Jeff Evans’ Amazing Magic Show: The Olympia magician will perform an all-ages show at 1:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Free. Information: trl.org.
Saturday
Help build Priest Point Park trail: Did you know the Washington Trails Association has created a new trail in the southern part of the park? Funded by an REI grant, the trail provides better access for the Northeast Olympia neighborhood. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a work party will spread gravel on the new 600-foot trail. Park on the southbound side of East Bay Drive, across from Howard Avenue. Signs will be posted. Meet at the top of Howard Avenue.
