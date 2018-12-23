Deputies say vehicle went missing after man was found dead south of Tumwater. Have you seen it?

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing vehicle after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon off Old Highway 99.
The victim’s vehicle, a 2007 Ford Mustang, was taken from the scene, deputies say. It has the following Washington license plate: BJV3429.
About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the 45-year-old man was found dead in the 9000 block of Old Highway 99.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Check back for updates to this story.
