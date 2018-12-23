Truck stuck on tracks delays train traffic

Amtrak and Burlington Northern train service was delayed Friday night in Centralia after a California man allegedly drove his truck onto some tracks and the truck got stuck, according to Centralia police.
The 29-year-old man from Valley Village, California was arrested on suspicion of obstructing/delaying trains, a misdemeanor offense, Sgt. David Clary said Sunday.
After the truck got stuck, the driver allegedly left the vehicle and did not call police, Clary said. A witness called police, he said.
About 8:30 p.m. Friday, the man allegedly drove onto some secondary tracks in the 1800 block of Central Boulevard. The truck got stuck on the tracks because the tracks damaged the tires and wheels of the vehicle, Clary said.
Although the truck was stuck on a secondary line, it still delayed Amtrak and Burlington Northern service on the main railroad line because they operated with caution in the area, he said.
The truck was stuck on the secondary track for two hours, Clary said.
