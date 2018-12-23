Local

Electrical panel fire closes Kent Valley Ice Centre

By Rolf Boone

December 23, 2018 02:06 PM

The Kent Valley Ice Centre closed Sunday after an electrical panel was damaged by fire, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
Fire crews were dispatched to a sprinkler alarm in the 6000 block of South 240th Street about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, but the call was upgraded to a commercial building fire after reports of smoke. The smoke was ultimately traced to an electrical panel that had caught fire and triggered the sprinkler system.

About 20-30 people were standing outside the ice rink when fire crews arrived, Capt. Kyle Ohashi said Sunday.

No injuries were reported, he said.

The business has an ammonia-based cooling system, but there was no danger of a leak, Ohashi said.

It was not immediately clear when the business plans to reopen. A voicemail message urged customers to check back on the status of the rink.

