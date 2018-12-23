Electrical panel fire closes Kent Valley Ice Centre

The Kent Valley Ice Centre closed Sunday after an electrical panel was damaged by fire, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
Fire crews were dispatched to a sprinkler alarm in the 6000 block of South 240th Street about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, but the call was upgraded to a commercial building fire after reports of smoke. The smoke was ultimately traced to an electrical panel that had caught fire and triggered the sprinkler system.
About 20-30 people were standing outside the ice rink when fire crews arrived, Capt. Kyle Ohashi said Sunday.
No injuries were reported, he said.
The business has an ammonia-based cooling system, but there was no danger of a leak, Ohashi said.
It was not immediately clear when the business plans to reopen. A voicemail message urged customers to check back on the status of the rink.
