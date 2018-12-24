Shopko in Lacey is set to close

A liquidation sale is under way at Shopko in Lacey after the company announced earlier this month that it would close 39 stores in 14 states, including Washington.
The sale began Friday and is expected to continue until the store closes March 16, according to store information.
Shopko is at 5500 Martin Way East in a shopping center that also is home to Burlington and Regal Cinemas.
A spokeswoman for the Wisconsin-based retailer told the Green Bay Press Gazette that 10-25 employees will be affected at each location. The company reviewed long-term outlooks on profitability, sales trends, and growth potential and determined these locations need to close, according to the Gazette.
The Gazette reports the closures overwhelmingly impact Shopko Hometown format, 15,000-square-foot to 35,000-square-foot stores that carry apparel, home furnishings, toys, consumer electronics, seasonal items, groceries, and lawn and garden products.
The Lacey store is thought to be 23 years old.
