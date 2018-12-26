Want to recycle your Christmas tree? Here’s how to do it in Thurston County

Are you ready to take down your tree? Throughout Thurston County, free Christmas tree collection and drop off opportunities are available.
But first, all ornaments, lights and tinsel must be removed. Flocked trees will be accepted.
Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater will offer tree collection services.
Olympia garbage customers will have chances on Jan. 5 (Tuesday/Wednesday service) and Jan. 12 (Thursday/Friday service) to have their trees picked up. Trees should be placed in their regular pick-up spot by 6 a.m. Any tree over 6 feet tall needs to be cut in half.
In Lacey, local Boy Scouts will pick up trees curbside on Jan. 6 within city limits. Trees need to be placed outside by 8 a.m.
Beginning on Jan. 14, Tumwater residents can place their trees near their closest main intersection. Trees cannot be placed on sidewalks, bike lanes or roadways.
For county residents, trees will be accepted at the Waste and Recovery Center in Lacey from Dec. 26 to Jan. 13. The center will be closed on Jan. 1, but will otherwise be open 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
A designated dumpster will be placed at Yelm City Park, which residents can use anytime from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11, or until the dumpster fills up.
From Dec. 28 to Jan. 13, trees will be accepted at the Rainier drop-box facility at 13010 Rainier Acres Road. Hours run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
From Dec. 29 to Jan. 13, trees also will be accepted at the Rochester drop-box facility at 16500 Sargent Road. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
