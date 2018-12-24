What’s Happening for Dec. 25

Through Jan. 6
Oly on Ice: The seasonal ice rink on the new Isthmus Park at 529 Fourth Ave. W. in downtown Olympia is open through Jan. 6, including Christmas Day from noon to 6 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day. General admission, including skates, is $12, or $10 for youth (4-10), $10 for seniors (55 and older), $3 for toddlers; discounts are offered from military, foster and first responder families. For more information about special events and discounts, call 360-440-7573 or go to http://olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/recreation/oly-on-ice.aspx
Wednesday
LBA Park work party: The work party will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the park, 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE, and work will focus on spreading wood chips along the jogging trail. Volunteers should meet near the covered sign just inside the park off the upper parking lot. Information: bit.ly/2Sc7kbF.
Thursday
Elected officials sworn in: Thurston County Elections will host a swearing-in ceremony for recently elected officials at 2 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Free and open to all. The elected officials to be sworn in include Thurston county assessor, auditor, clerk, commissioner District No. 3, coroner, prosecuting attorney, sheriff, treasurer, District Court judges and Public Utility Commissioner District No. 1.
Timberland Regional Library board meeting: The board will meet at noon at the library system’s Administrative Service Center, 415 Tumwater Blvd. SW, Tumwater. The agenda includes adopting the 2019 budget, adopting an increase in the tax levy for 2019, and setting the nonresident borrower fee.
Jeff Evans’ Amazing Magic Show: The Olympia magician will perform an all-ages show at 1:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Free. Information: trl.org.
Saturday
Help build Priest Point Park trail: Did you know the Washington Trails Association has created a new trail in the southern part of the park? Funded by an REI grant, the trail provides better access for the Northeast Olympia neighborhood. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a work party will spread gravel on the new 600-foot trail. Park on the southbound side of East Bay Drive, across from Howard Avenue. Signs will be posted. Meet at the top of Howard Avenue.
Monday
Noon Year’s Eve Party: The Hands On Children’s Museum is hosting its popular “Noon” Year’s Eve Party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can count down to the New Year without staying up until midnight as the museum offers ball drops on the hour starting at 10 a.m. In the spirit of a Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, there will be special costumed guests, music, dancing, and parades throughout the museum. Young visitors are encouraged to come dressed as a character from one of their favorite storybooks. The event will feature whimsical art and science activities including the chance to make a Harry Potter Wand, create a Good Night Moon bubble print, explore engineering and pneumatics with the Three Little Pigs, see live chemistry demos, and make Oobleck with “Dr. Seuss.” The event is free for museum members and is included in the price of admission for non-members. Pre-registration is not required. Information: https://www.hocm.org/noon-years-eve/.
