Support pours in for Olympia woman who lost her leg while helping others struck by disaster

Rachel Taylor of Olympia was volunteering in Indonesia when her life changed forever.
Taylor, 33, was helping rebuild homes damaged when earthquakes struck the island of Lombok in August 2018 when a wall fell on her, shattering her left leg so badly it had to be amputated.
Now back home, the woman who goes by “Rocky” said she is humbled by the support she’s received from all over the world as she recovers and contemplates her future. Taylor told The Olympian recently she should be homeless due to mounting bills.
“Really was profound to see support coming in from all over. There have been people from South Africa, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia, Spain, England, Guatemala,” Taylor said.
It was Sept. 13 when her life was turned upside-down. The initial moments are murky for Taylor, who suffered mild amnesia due to shock.
Her boyfriend, Dan Hagelberg, was volunteering in Lombok at the same time. Hagelberg lived on the island of Java in Indonesia until he was 12 years old. He wasn’t present when Taylor was a injured. He said he received a phone call from a fellow volunteer letting him know Taylor was hurt, but the caller offered no details.
It wasn’t until Hagelberg arrived at the makeshift hospital in the village of Kapu Jenggala on Lombok that he realized the seriousness of the situation. Taylor’s wounded left leg was in open sight.
“That scene was pretty intense,” Hagelberg said, following a pause. “I walked in, and Rocky was there lying down in a lot of shock, and her leg had been crushed, so it was wide open.”
Hagelberg knew Taylor needed help desperately.
“I went straight to her side and started counting from 1 to 100, and then we’d start over again. And it was all she could do to keep her from screaming, and keep her focused,” he said.
Immediate surgery was needed, but the hospital in Kapu Jenggala didn’t have the proper resources.
An hour ride in an ambulance — what Hagelberg described as a painful experience for Taylor due to the winding roads and suspension-less vehicle — to Lombok’s capital city, Mataram, followed.
More counting from 1 to 100.
In Mataram, Taylor received surgery. Hagelberg estimated about 11 hours elapsed from when Taylor injured her leg before the surgery in Mataram.
More surgeries were required, but the hospital in Mataram was unable to complete them. Taylor was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore on Sept. 15. Multiple surgeries would follow, seven in all. Most were debridements, which is the removal of damaged tissue.
In the end, her left leg was too badly mangled to save. The best option was amputation. So that’s what doctors did, removing a portion of her left leg just below the kneecap in the shin area.
Taylor had one more surgery after returning to the United States in mid-October. In all, she’s undergone nine surgeries, according to Hagelberg.
“I think nobody ever expects it to happen to them,” Taylor said. “And I certainly didn’t. Some days I feel almost normal, and some days I’m overwhelmed trying to even wrap my mind around what I lost.
“I’ve spent so much of the last decade being so independent and traveling. We don’t know what my physical limitations are going to be yet. I have love and support from my community, and that makes some days OK. And some days are still just devastating.”
Taylor’s family has been extremely supportive during her recovery. Her parents, Melody and Joe, and sister, Olivia, have been by her side constantly.
Adding to her physical woes, traversing the world of American medical insurance has been turned out to be quite the ordeal for Taylor, who is on Medicaid.
The first weeks back in the United States were “nightmarish” trying to get medical care figured out, she said. Taylor now is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The next item on Taylor’s checklist is to be deemed medically fit to wear a prosthetic. The prosthetic comes at a hefty cost — anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 — and must be replaced over the years due to wear and tear, according to the Hospital for Special Surgery.
But a widespread communal effort, orchestrated by the disaster-relief community in Olympia and a local dance group — Blues Fusion Dancing — has rallied around Taylor in support.
Taylor, who grew up in Vancouver, Washington, arrived in Olympia in 2008 to attend The Evergreen State College, where she studied urban planning for three years. She became heavily involved in the regional theater scene, working at the Harlequin theater in Olympia as a stage hand. Since arriving, she has used Olympia as a home base in between traveling and volunteering.
Taylor spent more than 5,000 hours volunteering in nine countries with the non-governmental organization All Hands and Hearts over the past decade. She is unsure if she’ll volunteer again.
To assist with her medical bills and future expenses, a GoFundMe has been created. As of Dec. 29, a total of 506 people had raised $50,060 in 18 days. The campaign’s goal is $75,000.
“We’re just really humbled by the attention that it got,” Taylor said. “A salsa school that I went to in Guatemala are all sharing it and supporting me.
“That has been a really incredible relief to know that I can breathe and process and be set and figure out my future without also facing the stress of not being able to work or go back to my profession or not knowing how I’m going to meet my basic needs.”
