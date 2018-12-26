Have you seen this burglary suspect? Tumwater police need your help

Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect.
The suspect allegedly stole an overnight bag out of a car during a vehicle prowl on Friday.
The bag contained cash, according to police.
Police say video footage shows the suspect looking into several vehicles at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
